The complete guide to choosing a qualified Utah electrical contractor

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Electrical work is serious. Done correctly, you shouldn't even notice it. The lights stay on, the machines keep running and everyone in the building is a happy camper.

But if it's not done well, the consequences range from inconvenient… to disastrous.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that between 2020 and 2024, an average of 46,652 home structure fires per year involved an electrical failure or malfunction as a reported factor. Those fires caused an estimated 527 civilian deaths, 1,580 civilian injuries and about $2.4 billion in direct property damage annually.

Putting possible death and injury aside, just think about how much of a disturbance electrical issues could cause to your everyday routine. Even if it's not a disaster, an outage here or there could create plenty of distress.

To make sure you do things the right way, the best idea is to turn to a certified, fully-licensed and insured electrician who knows what they're doing. To help you know where to look, here are a few guidelines on when and how to hire a qualified Utah electrical contractor.

Signs that you might need to hire an electrician

You may not even realize you need to hire an electrician. When something's broken, that's an obvious sign. But there are other subtle or even hidden issues that could be lurking in different parts of your home, just waiting to cause problems.

In an article for Bob Vila, Sandi Schwartz recommends calling an electrician for the following warning signs:

Flickering lights

Hot or buzzing outlets

Tripped circuit breakers

Burning smells or strange odors

This isn't a comprehensive list, but Schwartz strongly recommends reaching out to a professional for electrical issues rather than attempting to diagnose or repair them yourself.

"Unlike other home improvement projects, electrical repairs involve complex systems that require specialized knowledge, tools, and equipment to identify problems that aren't visible to the untrained eye," Schwartz says. "This type of work is particularly risky and not the best option for DIYers to try to address on their own."

When in doubt, call an electrician. Those YouTube videos won't provide you with any assurance that the work is being done safely or according to local requirements should something go wrong.

Photo: Danco

Prepare for the future too

Of course, you don't have to be in crisis mode to call an electrician. It's also a good idea if you're building a new home, renovating, updating an old or outdated electrical panel, installing an EV charger or hoping to swap old equipment out with something more energy-efficient.

What to look for in an electrician

Now that you know why you might need to hire an electrician, it's time to figure out the most important part: which one to hire.

Unfortunately, many contractors fraudulently pose as licensed professionals. KSL's Matt Gephardt reports that construction fraud cases have cost Utahns $32 million since 2022.

To safeguard yourself, you can first check to make sure an electrician is licensed by searching for them on the Utah Division of Professional Licensing website.

Once you've verified that they're legally able to do the job, then you get to whittle it down to the ones who can do it best. For that, you need an electrician that doesn't just respond to service calls; they provide a whole suite of services.

Ideally, a qualified contractor will be able to handle everything from troubleshooting to large-scale projects, residential or commercial. On top of that, they should have excellent communication skills, as well as great attention to detail.

If you can find that combo, you've struck gold — and in Utah, there's one simple option to turn to.

Danco Electric: From everyday repairs to major electrical projects

Danco Electric is a locally operated electrical contractor in Utah with decades of experience. By using modern, energy-efficient technology, Danco helps keep your home or business powered, protected and prepared for the future.

With a strong emphasis on safety, craftsmanship, integrity, accountability, clear communication and doing the work correctly, Danco is a contractor focused on getting the job done right. They provide practical solutions tailored to your project, schedule and budget, along with 24-hour emergency electrical service.

As one Google reviewer wrote, "After interviewing about 10 electricians to wire my basement I went with Danco. … I can't say enough about Danco other (than) you are in Good and professional hands with them."

Photo: Danco

Don't wait for a small electrical problem to become a big one

Whatever your electrical needs may be — residential or commercial, repairs or remodels — you can't discount the value of a good electrical contractor.

Danco Electric helps Utah homeowners, businesses and developers stay powered up and prepared for what's ahead. For repairs, upgrades, 24-hour emergency service or new construction, call or text 801-201-6869 or visit DancoElectricUSA.com.

Danco offers free, no-obligation quotes for most electrical projects, so reach out today to learn how Danco can help with your next project.