Dodgers expect a healthier Shohei Ohtani for Game 1 of the NLDS

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LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers expect a healthier Shohei Ohtani at the top of their lineup for the postseason.

The two-way superstar played in the final five games of the regular season after coming off a two-week stint on the injured list with nagging right biceps and left knee issues.

With five days off leading up to Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Ohtani has time to rest and refine his hitting stroke.

He went 5 for 21 with an extra-base hit, eight strikeouts and a walk over the final five games.

"Everything is feeling great physically," general manager Brandon Gomes said Tuesday. "The swings, once he came back, overall were in a good place, and using these five days to continue to get reps and feeling good into this series is really important. But feels like he's in a great spot."

Ohtani hit .275 with an .889 OPS and a team-high 30 home runs in the regular season despite injuries that curtailed his pitching and a slump at the plate that knocked him out of contention for a fifth MVP award.

During his offensive skid, Ohtani batted .198 with 34 strikeouts in 24 games before going on the IL.

"I feel confident that you're going to see the best version of Shohei of the last two months," manager Dave Roberts said. "I know that's sort of a low bar given his injury, but I do think that he's as healthy as he's been in quite some time. Every day from the training staff, it keeps getting better. So yeah, number one, he'll be a threat being in the lineup, but I do think that the performance piece will be what we're hoping for."

Roberts wants to see Ohtani take a handful of live at-bats and hit off the Trajekt machine this week.

"He did everything he could to manage it, all the while being somewhat compromised," the manager said. "I think that he's going to be as healthy and feel as good as he's felt."

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