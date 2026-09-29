Your teen does it, and you do too. How 'phubbing' hurts your relationship

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SALT LAKE CITY — The behavior we worry about most in our kids may actually be hurting our relationship with them when WE'RE the ones doing it. New research is shining a light on "parent phubbing:" when a text, email or social media scroll pulls our attention away.

KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said it's affecting our connection and communication, even how kids feel valued at home. She explained why we're all so vulnerable to it and what we can do differently.

Understand and manage the emotional gaps

Have phone free mini moments

Narrate your phone use

Have a one minute rule

Repair when there are moments of distraction