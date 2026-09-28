Texas coach Sarkisian says Longhorns need to cut out unacceptable celebrations after big plays

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday his team needs to cut out "unacceptable" celebrations after defensive end Colin Simmons drew a penalty following a sack and running back Raleek Brown was criticized following a touchdown in the No. 1 Longhorns' 20-17 win over Tennessee.

"We've got to do a better job of celebrating with one another," Sarkisian said. "The moment you start to demean the opponent, the flags come out."

Simmons, who tied a school record with five sacks, was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after he mimicked urinating on the field. Sarkisian briefly removed the preseason All-American from the game, and video clips of the moment were viral by halftime.

Simmons apologized during Texas' postgame news conference.

Brown's celebration after a fourth-quarter touchdown included him wiping his hand across his crotch before falling down as if he had passed out. Brown's celebration was not penalized.

Sarkisian said he talked with both players. He suggested they would face discipline but did not say what it would be.

"That behavior is unacceptable ... We take a lot of pride in the way we play the game," Sarkisian said.

"I don't think any of those actions are indicative of the character of the young men, and I think we'll see that as the season unfolds of who these guys really are," Sarkisian said. "We can't let the emotions of the game get the betterment of us because we're going to be in other hostile environments as the season goes on."

Texas is off this week before meeting rival Oklahoma on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here