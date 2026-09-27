A big college football shuffle is on tap after Florida railroads Ole Miss

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

A weekend of college football matchups didn't disappoint and the results may roll through the latest AP Top 25 rankings, starting near the top.

No. 21 Florida manhandled Ole Miss 52-28 on Saturday, making the fourth-ranked Rebels the only top-10 team to lose this week.

Joining Florida in line for a big promotion is No. 20 Oregon, which led a convincing 41-27 road win over No. 12 USC.

Lower in the poll, ranked teams piled up losses, including No. 13 Penn State, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 16 Louisville, No. 18 Michigan, No. 19 Missouri and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Stick around for projections and live updates when the latest rankings drop at 2 p.m. EDT.

By MAURA CAREY

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore went down with a scary injury after USC linebacker Desman Stephens hit him late on a slide on Saturday night.

Moore laid motionless on the field before being carted off and taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Stephens was ejected for targeting, and the game was delayed 15 minutes as a result.

Oregon backup and former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola added a spark off the bench, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns and guiding Oregon to a 41-27 win.

"He's in recovery, so I don't want to speak too soon, but he's moving," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. "We'll continue to assess him, but I don't want to speak too soon, but he's moving."

No. 21 Florida made its biggest statement yet with a 52-28 win over No. 4 Ole Miss.

The Gators had six rushing touchdowns, with standout running back Jadan Baugh accounting for three of them and 142 rushing yards. Duke Clark added 126 rushing yards and a score. Quarterback Aaron Philo also ran one in and completed 16 of 23 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

It's the first defeat this season for Pete Golding's Rebels, who took a trip to the swamp after a highly anticipated 32-24 win against rival LSU.

This weekend, Florida outscored Ole Miss 21-7 in the fourth quarter to come out with the win.

"I didn't come here for us to be average," Florida coach Jon Sumrall said after the game.

Two of the SEC's highly ranked College Football Playoff teams — Texas A&M and Oklahoma — each lost this weekend.

Both teams have plummeted in the rankings recently. The Sooners tumbled out of the AP Top 25 after a loss to Michigan and a shaky win against New Mexico in back-to-back weeks. Texas A&M dropped to No. 23 last week following a 31-21 upset loss to Kentucky.

The Aggies lost 35-6 to No. 10 LSU on Saturday, and the Sooners fell 41-13 to No. 2 Georgia.