Flight returns to Houston airport after windshield cracks shortly after takeoff

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 1:01 a.m.

Laura SharmanCNN
 
Planes line up to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, on December 29, 2025.

Planes line up to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, on December 29, 2025.(Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

A Mesa Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency return to Houston Sunday after the windshield glass shattered shortly after takeoff, according to the airline and air traffic control recordings.

Passengers and crew of the El Paso-bound flight, operating on behalf of United Airlines, landed safely back in George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 1 p.m., Mesa Airlines said.

No injuries were reported, officials told CNN affiliate KTRK.

"The first officer's windshield shattered shortly after takeoff and while there was no depressurization, standard procedure in such cases are to return to field," a Mesa Airlines spokesperson told CNN.

Air traffic control audio indicated that pressurization was not lost after the windshield shattered, KTRK reported.

The flight had originally departed George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 12:20 p.m., traveling northwest, before it was forced to turn around, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the incident and later declared the aircraft safe, the airport told CNN in a statement.

CNN has reached out to United Airlines, the Houston Fire Department, FAA and NTSB for comment.

The Mesa spokesperson said passengers were transferred to a replacement aircraft to continue their trip, which later landed in El Paso at 3:14 p.m., Flightradar24 showed.

Most recent U.S. stories

KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  