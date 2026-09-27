Ireland players wear black armbands and refrain from handshakes in soccer game against Israel

Updated - Sept. 27, 2026 at 2:33 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 2:12 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Eliel Peretz of Israel, left, in action against Conor Coventry of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ireland and Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

Eliel Peretz of Israel, left, in action against Conor Coventry of Ireland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Ireland and Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

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DEBRECEN, Hungary — There were no handshakes between Ireland and Israel players before their contentious Nations League match on Sunday, with the Irish team wearing black armbands.

The game has faced bitter opposition in Ireland over Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Irish players looked down at the grass with their hands behind their backs during the playing of the Israeli national anthem, and Irish captain Dara O'Shea approached the center of the field for the pre-match talk with his hands still firmly clasped behind his back.

O'Shea shook hands with the referee and his assistants but there was no attempt to shake the hand of Israel captain Manor Solomon.

Reserve goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno decided Saturday to boycott both of Ireland's games against Israel because of what he said was his "personal belief that the killing of innocent people is wrong."

There was a small group of Israeli fans in the otherwise almost-empty stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, but an even smaller group of around 10 people without colors were celebrating when Troy Parrott broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

There weren't supposed to be any Irish fans present. Some Ireland supporters who managed to get tickets through the Israeli soccer federation told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that those had been canceled Saturday night.

Adam Idah made it 2-0 three minutes after Parrott's opener and Jack Moylan got the third goal in the 25th.

It was 3-0 at halftime.

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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