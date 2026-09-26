Ireland press conference before Israel games delayed as pressure to boycott grows

Posted - Sept. 26, 2026 at 4:03 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Ireland's players pose for the team picture before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Ireland in Pristina, Kosovo, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

Ireland's players pose for the team picture before the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Ireland in Pristina, Kosovo, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

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DEBRECEN, Hungary — The Ireland team's press conference the day before the first of its Nations League games against Israel has been delayed as pressure to boycott the matches grows.

Journalists in Debrecen, Hungary — where Israel's "home" game is to be played Sunday — were left waiting Saturday after being told the press conference was being pushed back until after training. That was 15 minutes before it was supposed to begin.

Training was also delayed, however, with Irish broadcaster RTÉ reporting the players were still in their hotel when it was supposed to begin.

The team has been coming under increasing pressure in Ireland, where affinity with Palestinians is strong, to boycott the two games — the first on Sunday and the second, Ireland's "home" game, in Backa Topola, Serbia on Oct. 4.

Ireland midfielder Jason Knight said after Thursday's 1-0 loss in Kosovo that the players were in a difficult situation and that he didn't think the matches should be going ahead.

Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson previously said "we're not playing with genocide, we're playing against genocide. We're playing against Israel, we're not playing with Israel" — drawing a furious reaction from the Israeli soccer federation, which accused the Icelandic coach of "stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy."

The Football Association of Ireland had resisted calls to boycott the matches, arguing the team could be hit be punishing sanctions by UEFA. Ireland is co-hosting the 2028 European Championship with England, Wales and Scotland.

More than 160 Irish sportspeople signed an open letter urging the FAI to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the fixtures.

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