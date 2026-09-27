USC suspends Desman Stephens II over late hit on Dante Moore

Updated - Sept. 27, 2026 at 4:08 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Field Level Media
 
Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) reacts after tackling Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) reacts after tackling Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.(Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

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Sep 27 (Field Level Media) - Southern California suspended linebacker Desman Stephens II ​for one game, following his actions during Saturday's game against Oregon in Los Angeles.

Stephens was ejected, following a late hit ‌to the head of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was attempting to slide.

Moore was taken ⁠off the field in a ​stretcher and taken away in an ⁠ambulance during the Ducks' 41-27 victory over the Trojans. CBS ‌Sports reported Moore sustained ‌a concussion.

Stephens also drew criticism for his apparent reaction on ⁠the sideline, and his decision to ⁠stay on the sideline in sweatpants after being ejected.

"He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. "The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards ‌to him and his family."

Stephens issued an ​apology Sunday, expressing regrets for his actions.

"Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable," Stephens said in the statement. "Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives ​medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not ‌the person or ‌teammate I ⁠want to be, and I will learn from this. I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he ‌makes a full and ​speedy recovery."

Stephens will miss USC's home ‌game against Washington on ⁠Oct. 3. ​He has 19 tackles in five games, his third season with the Trojans.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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