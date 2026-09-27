Boxing-Fury-Joshua fight in doubt as White uncertain over blockbuster bout

Updated - Sept. 27, 2026 at 1:06 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 27, 2026 at 12:37 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2026 Tyson Fury before his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2026 Tyson Fury before his fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo(REUTERS)

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Sept 27 — Plans for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's long-awaited heavyweight ​clash were in doubt on Saturday after promoter Dana White said he was unsure whether ‌the fight would go ahead.

Fury and Joshua were announced on Thursday as ⁠opponents for a December ​11 showdown at Cardiff's ⁠Principality Stadium, a contest billed as one of ‌the biggest fights ‌in British boxing history.

However, Fury said in a ⁠video posted on social media ⁠late on Friday that the fight was in jeopardy because Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, were trying to withdraw from the all-British heavyweight showdown between the former world champions.

Hearn's promotional company, Matchroom ‌Boxing, did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters request for comment sent on Saturday.

White, the UFC president and head of Zuffa Boxing, told reporters in London on Saturday that he did not know whether the bout would proceed as planned.

Asked about a scheduled press conference in coming ​days, White said he was also uncertain whether it ‌would take ‌place.

Hearn ⁠has said he and Joshua had insisted on the bout being staged in Britain, while the promoters had proposed holding it in New York's Madison Square Garden.

The ‌dispute over promotional rights ​has also sparked claims of ‌contractual breaches and ⁠talk of ​replacement opponents.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by ​William Mallard)

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