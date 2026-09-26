Oregon QB Dante Moore leaves field on cart, in neck brace after late hit from USC's Desman Stephens

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LOS ANGELES — Oregon quarterback Dante Moore left the Coliseum field on a stretcher in an ambulance while wearing a neck brace after the Heisman Trophy candidate was hit roughly by Southern California linebacker Desman Stephens during a slide in the second quarter Saturday.

Stephens' hit resulted in his ejection and sparked a melee on the field while Moore was receiving immediate medical attention. The Ducks quarterback is an expected high pick in the next NFL draft.

Moore was sliding to complete an 11-yard run to the USC 12 when Stephens came in low and hit Moore in the head and chest with his shoulder.

Moore's head snapped back and hit the turf hard, and his teammates immediately went after Stephens in a prolonged exchange. Both teams received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The No. 20 Ducks' Big Ten opener against the 12th-ranked Trojans was delayed for about 15 minutes while Moore was cautiously treated and removed from the field on a cart. His teammates gathered around the cart to offer condolences and support before it was driven a few feet to a waiting ambulance at the base of the Coliseum tunnel.

Moore could be seen moving both of his hands while strapped to the stretcher that was loaded into the ambulance.

Stephens was ejected for targeting, and he went to the Trojans' locker room. The junior from Clarkston, Michigan, is a starter for USC after making 89 tackles last season.

Dylan Raiola replaced Moore, and the veteran threw a touchdown pass to Evan Stewart on his second snap to put the Ducks ahead 10-7.

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