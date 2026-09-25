US coach Pochettino regrets his limited role in Balogun red-card appeal at the World Cup

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 5:12 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
FILE - United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino walks off the field after the United States lost a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Belgium in Seattle, July 6, 2026.

FILE - United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino walks off the field after the United States lost a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Belgium in Seattle, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

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ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino says he should have been more involved in the decision to appeal the red card given to star forward Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

Balogun's suspension for the red card was lifted after President Donald Trump spoke to FIFA leadership, allowing him to play against Belgium in the round of 16. Balogun was the top scorer for the Americans with three goals when he received the red card in a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32.

"At the time, I didn't fully understand the criticism," Pochettino said Friday ahead of the U.S. match Saturday against Peru. "But now, with the benefit of time and looking back on it, the truth is that you have to learn from things, from mistakes. And I think sometimes the things that happen during a tournament have to stay there."

FIFA lifted the suspension, allowing Balogun to play in the round of 16, an extraordinary move that triggered praise from Trump and outrage from Belgium. It appeared to be the first time since 1962 that a red card during a World Cup didn't result in a suspension.

Pochettino said Friday that the entire energy changed after the suspension was lifted. Analyzing that game now is difficult considering "it was not the best environment to go to compete in a World Cup," he said.

Belgium beat the U.S. 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals, and Balogun had little impact in the loss.

Pochettino signed a four-year contract to remain as coach through the 2030 World Cup. The first roster of his second term as coach was announced last week. Balogun, who hasn't played for Monaco this season after a possible transfer to Everton fell through, is not on the current U.S. roster. Pochettino cited a leg injury.

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