Pope Leo XIV declines to credit himself for White Sox playoff return

Posted - Sept. 26, 2026 at 3:06 a.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Pope Leo XIV waves during a prayer vigil with young people at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV waves during a prayer vigil with young people at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

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PARIS — Might a helping hand from Pope Leo XIV partly explain the Chicago White Sox's improbable return to the playoffs?

"No comment," the pontiff replied with a beaming smile when a reporter on his plane to France asked whether the surprise sprung Thursday by the long-suffering team was miraculous and "Do you have anything to do with that?"

But the Chicago-born and raised lifelong fan of the White Sox left no doubt that he was thrilled, by adding: "Great things happen in Chicago."

The pontiff's oh-so-diplomatic answer was perhaps because he's had experience of how perceived papal rooting for one team or another can land him in hot water.

In June, he said "the pope is for all teams" but rubbed soccer fans in Barcelona the wrong way by adding that he personally roots for Real Madrid, inserting himself into one of the biggest rivalries in club football.

Real Madrid proudly posted the video of the moment, and social media filled with comments about how the club is "the team of God."

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