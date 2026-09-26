George Russell starts on pole in Azerbaijan with a chance to cut Antonelli's F1 lead

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BAKU, Azerbaijan — George Russell starts Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole with a chance to cut into his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's mammoth 81-point Formula 1 standings lead.

Russell's on pole for the first time since the Austrian Grand Prix in June, which was also his last win, after going almost a full second faster than anyone else in qualifying on Friday.

"It's probably the biggest margin in my whole career," Russell said. "The car's been feeling great this weekend and, on a track like this, when you can hook it up like that, it feels really amazing."

Charles Leclerc is second for Ferrari, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third, while Antonelli starts 16th on the grid after he hit the wall in qualifying.

Still, Russell's not ruling his teammate out after Antonelli won from ever further back on the grid at his home Italian Grand Prix this month.

"Started 19th in Monza and now he's in 16th, so he should be leading a few laps earlier this time," Russell joked.

Mercedes has the car to beat in terms of straight-line speed, and the Baku City Circuit has the longest straight on the F1 calendar.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a rare F1 race on a Saturday because it was moved to avoid a clash with a national day of remembrance in the country on Sunday. The only other Saturday race on this year's schedule is the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

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