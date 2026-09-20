Motorcycling-Resurgent Acosta beats Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria

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SPIELBERG, Austria, Sept 20 — Pedro Acosta claimed the first MotoGP victory of his career in the Austrian Grand Prix on ​Sunday, bouncing back from his sprint-race crash to beat world championship leader Jorge Martin at KTM's home Red Bull Ring circuit.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who qualified third before crashing out while ‌leading Saturday's sprint, seized the lead from polesitter Martin on lap nine of the 28-lap race and never looked back.

Aprilia's Marco ⁠Bezzecchi completed the podium, while Trackhouse rider Ai ​Ogura finished fourth.

It was an emotional moment for ⁠Acosta, nicknamed 'The Shark', who arrived in MotoGP with huge expectations after winning the Moto3 world title ‌in 2021 and the Moto2 ‌crown in 2023.

"The first one is always special," Acosta said. "Nice way to close a ⁠season like this with KTM in front of all Austrian ⁠fans. Super happy for them because they deserve it even more than me."

Acosta is set to leave KTM at the end of 2026 to join the factory Ducati team.

Martin, the 2024 MotoGP champion, got off to a brilliant start but was overtaken by teammate Bezzecchi for the lead at Turn One on lap two. The 28-year-old responded immediately, reclaiming top spot at ‌Turn Three on the same lap.

However, Acosta's pace proved decisive and ​he passed Martin for the lead on lap nine before pulling away.

"I want to congratulate Pedro. He fought a lot during the last few years to get this victory. This feeling is amazing for him, so I'm really happy for him," Martin said of his fellow Spaniard.

"For myself, I think I did a great race. I was trying to manage the fuel. Then Pedro took me but I thought everything was under control. But step by step, he was ​stepping away. I tried to push a bit more but my rear tyre was completely destroyed. I did my ‌best.

"This is what ‌we have to ⁠do every weekend for the rest of the season, and the fight is on. So I am really looking forward to continuing like this."

Martin now has 306 points in the standings, a 12-point lead over compatriot and reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez ahead of next month's Japanese Grand Prix. Italian Bezzecchi is ‌third with 264 points.

Marquez endured ​a frustrating weekend as Ducati lacked the outright pace ‌of the Aprilias. The seven-time ⁠MotoGP champion qualified second ​but slipped back on the opening lap and eventually finished fifth.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Goa; editing ​by Clare Fallon)