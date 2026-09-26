11-year-old Japanese player Yuki Kurihara wins esports gold medal at the Asian Games

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NAGOYA, Japan — Eel is his favorite training food, he's only 11 years old, and he found his niche in his sport when he was in kindergarten.

His thing is esports.

Meet Yuki Kurihara, the Japanese elementary school student who defeated Kang Dongshin of South Korea 10-2 on Saturday in the final of the Puyo Puyo Champions puzzle game at the [Asian Games](<https://___ See full AP coverage of Asian sports here>).

He defeated Tanarak Wongkitikun of Thailand in the semifinals, 10-1. The Thai player is a relative old-timer at 28.

"I'm really happy," Kurihara said. "The gold medal is really beautiful, shiny and heavy."

He said he also liked the little mascot doll he was given for winning.

"The plush toy is super cute, and it's cool that it is gold-colored too."

Kang, the loser in the final, praised Kurihara,

"It's obvious that my opponent was skilled and above my level," Kang said. "His technical ability and accuracy are incredible."

Kurihara is believed to be youngest-ever gold medalist in the Asian Games, which date from 1951 in New Delhi, India. And he's certainly the youngest in these Asian Games.

Japanese media has reported he trains eight hours daily and still keeps up his grades in school.

Esports was held in the Asian Games for the first time three years ago in Hangzhou, China. It was so popular that tickets were sold by lottery. It's also an audience favorite in Japan.

Youth is being served at the Asian Games. Kamus Wong is a 12-year-old competing for Hong Kong in skateboarding, and 13-year-old Yu Zidi of China won three gold medals in swimming.

A relative senior citizen, 17-year-old Japanese swimmer Shin Ohashi set a world record on Thursday in the 200-meter breaststroke.

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See full AP coverage of Asian sports here