Title holder Barcelona scores 5, OL Lyonnes hits 8 in wins to open Women's Champions League

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GENEVA — Title holder Barcelona won 5-2 and record eight-time champion OL Lyonnes prevailed 8-0 in their Women's Champions League openers on Wednesday.

Two storied teams who have won 10 of the 11 last titles still set the bar high in European women's soccer.

First, Lyon routed overmatched Servette in a classy display typified in a back-heeled assist by U.S. teenager Lily Yohannes for Marie-Antoinette Katoto to shoot and complete her hat trick in the 47th minute. And in Haiti star Melchie Dumornay's delicate slow chip shot from near the penalty spot to beat goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar in first-half stoppage time.

Barcelona had surged past Lyon 4-0 in the final in Oslo in May, and started its title defense Wednesday after a lot of offseason turnover and without two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas. She is now at ambitious London City Lionesses that shares owner Michele Kang with Lyon.

Paris FC shocked hosts Barcelona with a fifth-minute goal by Canada forward Evelyne Viens but it was 4-1 by halftime, and Poland forward Ewa Pajor added her second goal in the second half.

Brazil forward Kerolin, a signature signing from Manchester City, had leveled in the 18th with a neat shot.

"I was under a little pressure to score and show I can play," Kerolin, the former North Carolina Courage forward said, "so, of course, I'm also happy I could do my job."

In Belgium, Roma substitute Marta Pandini missed a penalty deep into stoppage time of a 0-0 draw at OH Leuven. Pandini's spot-kick struck a post and bounced clear.

Chelsea's 1-0 win over debutant Austria Vienna was settled early by Wieke Kaptein's shot in the 11th.

Servette was a dominant title winner in Switzerland last season, beat three opponents in qualifying rounds for this Champions League, and previously played in the competition five years ago.

Still, Lyon was barely troubled cruising to victory after an eighth-minute own goal by Laia Ballesté, under pressure from Dumornay, to turn a cross by Salma Paralluelo into her own net.

Katoto scored her first two goals with precisely placed shots in the 28th and 40th. A second Servette player, Magdalena Sobal, scored an own goal from an untidy scramble at a corner in the 68th.

The Women's Champions League is in the second season of this 18-team format, with a single-standings league played over six rounds.

The top four in the standings on Dec. 16 advance directly to the quarterfinals that start in March. Teams placed fifth to 12th enter a playoffs round played over two legs in February.

The final is in late May at Poland's national stadium in Warsaw.

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