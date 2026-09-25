Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes near New Caledonia in the Pacific, USGS reports

Estimated read time: Less than a minute
Sept 26 — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the waters near France's Pacific island of New Caledonia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. The agency had earlier registered the quake at magnitude 7 at a depth of 17.1 km.
The US Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake posed no tsunami threat to Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or American Samoa.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
×