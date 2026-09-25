Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes near New Caledonia in the Pacific, USGS reports

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Sept 26 — A magnitude ​6.6 earthquake struck the waters near ‌France's Pacific island of New ⁠Caledonia ​on Saturday, ⁠the United ‌States Geological ‌Survey said.

The quake was ⁠recorded ⁠at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said. The agency had earlier ‌registered ​the quake at magnitude 7 at a depth of 17.1 km.

The US Tsunami Warning System said ​the earthquake ‌posed ‌no tsunami ⁠threat to Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, or ‌American Samoa.

(Reporting ​by Bipasha ‌Dey ⁠in ​Bengaluru; Editing by Chris ​Reese)