At least 2 injured after fire erupts aboard Amtrak train traveling through Maryland

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — At least two people were hurt after fire erupted on an Amtrak train while passing through Essex, Maryland.

Amtrak 97, a long-distance passenger train referred to as the Silver Meteor, was en route from New York to Miami when fire and smoke were reported on the underside of one of the 10 rail cars.

According to preliminary information, at least 25 passengers were evacuated, and one of the conductors was injured.

Baltimore County officials said the train was carrying 189 passengers.

After the train was inspected, passengers were re-boarded, and the train continued to its next stop.