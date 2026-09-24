Israel player Sayed Abu Farchi sent off for goal celebration in Nations League

Posted - Sept. 24, 2026 at 4:19 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Israel's Saied Abu Farchi celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Nations League Group B3 soccer match between Austria and Israel in Linz, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

Israel's Saied Abu Farchi celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Nations League Group B3 soccer match between Austria and Israel in Linz, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LINZ, Austria — Israel player Sayed Abu Farchi was sent off for his goal-scoring celebration after equalizing against Austria in the Nations League on Thursday.

The forward's goal made the score 1-1 early in the second half. He then jogged to the corner, pulled out the corner flag, dropped his right knee to the grass and rested the pole on the back of his left hand before making a firing gesture. It wasn't immediately clear if Farchi was simulating a pool cue shot or a weapon.

The referee promptly showed the Colorado Rapids forward a second yellow card, just four minutes after his first, leading to a red card.

Romano Schmid's penalty had opened the scoring. Phillipp Mwene and Saša Kalajdžić scored in the final minutes for Austria to win the game 3-1.

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  