Red Sox move Sunday's game and will play doubleheader against Cubs on Friday with storm expected

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 23, 2026 at 6:10 p.m.

 
Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy talks with his players during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy talks with his players during batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

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BOSTON — The Red Sox are adjusting the schedule of their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs because of a significant storm that's expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Boston area.

The team said it was moving the Sunday afternoon game to Friday to create a split doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. EST. The originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. EST night game was moved up to 6:05.

The Red Sox said in a press release Wednesday that the change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball.

The Cubs are currently in a tight race for one of the NL's three wild-card spots.

There was no mention of a change to Saturday's game, which is slated for a 7:15 p.m. EST first pitch.

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