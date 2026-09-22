Rays clinch 5th AL East title with 6-1 victory at Yankee Stadium in 2nd game of doubleheader

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NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their fifth division title with a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees in second game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday as Drew Rasmussen allowed one hit in 6 2/3 innings and Yandy Díaz hit a pair of two-run singles.

The Rays won the AL East for the first time since 2021 and beat that team by three days with the earliest division clincher in team history. Tampa Bay also won division crowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season along with 2010 and 2008, when it reached the World Series and had the first winning season in team history.

Tampa Bay (96-61) opened a six-game lead over the second-place Yankees (90-67) with five to play and will be the No. 1 seed with home-field advantage in the American League playoffs. The team is two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the majors and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Rays have led the division since June 27 and spent 128 days in first place ahead of the Yankees, who only had Aaron Judge for 66 games due to a fractured right rib and a sore right calf that likely will keep the slugger out of next week's best-of-three Wild Card Series at home.

After closer Bryan Baker retired Yankees rookie George Lombard Jr. for the final out, the Rays shook hands on the field and exchanged hugs near the dugout to start their celebration.

Rasmussen held the Yankees hitless until Heliot Ramos started the seventh with a double to left field. The right-hander exited after walking Jazz Chisholm Jr., but Kevin Kelly retired Austin Wells after allowing Lombard's run-scoring single.

After finishing with three hits during a 2-0 loss in the opener, the Rays locked up the division title with a three-run seventh. Taylor Walls had a bunt single and Díaz lined a single to center field for a 4-0 lead. Díaz added another two-run single in the ninth.

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