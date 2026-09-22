Perfume is smelling a lot like dessert! Here are a few picks that fit right into fall

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — We love a good sweet treat, but do you want to smell like one? If you walk down the fragrance aisle, your nose will notice that perfume is starting to smell a lot like dessert! Vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, even chocolate and cherry.

These sweet, edible-inspired scents are everywhere right now, and they fall into a fragrance category called gourmand. Beauty expert Megan Moore said this trend fits right into our fall mood.

Find more beauty recommendations on Instagram, @beautysnoop, or at thebeautysnoop.com.