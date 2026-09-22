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Perfume is smelling a lot like dessert! Here are a few picks that fit right into fall

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
If you walk down the fragrance aisle, your nose will notice that perfume is starting to smell a lot like dessert! Vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, even chocolate and cherry.

If you walk down the fragrance aisle, your nose will notice that perfume is starting to smell a lot like dessert! Vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, even chocolate and cherry. (Lucas - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — We love a good sweet treat, but do you want to smell like one? If you walk down the fragrance aisle, your nose will notice that perfume is starting to smell a lot like dessert! Vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, even chocolate and cherry.

These sweet, edible-inspired scents are everywhere right now, and they fall into a fragrance category called gourmand. Beauty expert Megan Moore said this trend fits right into our fall mood.

Find more beauty recommendations on Instagram, @beautysnoop, or at thebeautysnoop.com.

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