Breanna Stewart's 9-year no-tech streak snapped in the Liberty's loss to Atlanta

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 8:27 a.m.

 
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles downcourt as Minnesota Lynx guard Maya Caldwell (3) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Minneapolis.

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles downcourt as Minnesota Lynx guard Maya Caldwell (3) defends during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart's nine-year run of not getting a technical foul has come to an end after she picked one up in New York's 95-84 loss to Atlanta.

Stewart last got a technical foul in 2017 and now has three in her career after she was called for one in the waning minutes of the Liberty game on Monday night.

Stewart was upset that the officials didn't call a foul when she drove to the basket and Angel Reese stole the ball out of her hands with just under 2 minutes left in the game. Replays showed that Reese slapped Stewart's wrist.

"That absolutely was for the no-call," Stewart said on why she got the technical foul.

Stewart had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the defeat, which ended the Liberty's chances of getting homecourt in the opening round of the playoffs that begin Sunday.

Stewart, who is second in the league in free throw attempts per game, said on the way out of the news conference that Reese should pay the fine that comes with the technical foul.

The two teams will play again on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.

The Liberty honored Stewart, along with the other six women's FIBA World Cup players on their roster. Stewart earned MVP of that tournament earlier this month, helping the U.S. win a fifth consecutive gold medal.

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See AP's full WNBA coverage here

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