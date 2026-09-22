F-16 fighter jet crashes at US air base in western Germany

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 22, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 9:09 a.m.

 

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Sept 22 — An F-16 fighter jet assigned ​to the US air base Spangdahlem in western Germany crashed ‌on Tuesday, the US military said, adding that ⁠one pilot ​had ejected safely ⁠and was receiving medical treatment.

The ‌cause of ‌the incident is under investigation, the ⁠military said ⁠in a statement, with emergency response personnel at the scene of the crash.

Germany's air traffic control authority, in a separate statement, said ‌a total of ​four F-16s had been taking part in a training exercise.

"Two were still in the training area, while two were returning to Spangdahlem Air Base. One of these ​two jets is believed to ‌have crashed ‌while ⁠on approach," it said, adding the remaining F-16s had landed at the US Air Force base in ‌Ramstein.

(Reporting by Sabine ​Siebold, writing by ‌Christoph Steitz; ⁠editing ​by Thomas Seythal, Linda Pasquini and Gareth ​Jones)

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