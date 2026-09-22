Hurricane Polo strengthens to category 5 off Mexico's Pacific coast

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sept 22 — Hurricane Polo has reached category 5 strength, the ​highest possible, as it looms over the Mexican Pacific coast, posing life-threatening flooding risks, the US National ‌Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Tuesday.

Despite its proximity and the ⁠heavy rains it will bring, ​Polo is expected to ⁠move slowly off the coast in the next couple ‌of days, the advisory ‌added.

"Although the core of the hurricane is forecast ⁠to remain offshore of southwestern ⁠Mexico, it is too soon to determine the exact location and magnitude of impacts," NHC warned.

With maximum sustained winds near 160 mph (260 km/h), some additional strengthening is still expected through late in the day.

The category 5 ‌hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale is ​located some 220 miles (355 km) south of the tourist town of Zihuatanejo and 360 miles south-southeast of port city Manzanillo.

Rainfall in the coastal states of Guerrero and Michoacan is expected to produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, NHC said.

Mexican authorities warned about intense rainfall forecast for western ​and southern parts of the country, which could cause rivers ‌to overflow.

The national ‌civil ⁠protection agency asked residents not to walk or drive on flooded streets and to remove beach equipment and furniture to prevent wind-related hazards.

"If you are in a flood-prone area, ‌identify higher ground and ​the best routes to reach ‌it," the agency added ⁠on X.

(Reporting ​by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez in Barcelona; Editing by Andrew Heavens and ​Kim Coghill)