China wins 4 more gold medals in the pool at the Asian Games. 13-year-old Yu Zidi has the day off

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 4:47 a.m.

 
Li Bingjie of China competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final in swimming at the Asian Games in Tokyo, Sept. 22, 2026.

Li Bingjie of China competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final in swimming at the Asian Games in Tokyo, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

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NAGOYA, Japan — China added four more gold medals on Tuesday in swimming, giving the powerful team 15 in 20 events over the first three days in the pool at the Asian Games.

Chinese 13-year-old Yu Zidi did not swim on Tuesday after winning gold the first two days in the 200-meter butterfly and the 200 individual medley. She will swim the 400 IM on Wednesday, her last individual event.

China won 28 gold medals in swimming three years ago at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and seems on target to break that mark. Three more days remain.

Peng Xuwei took the women's 200 backstroke (2 minutes, 5.77 seconds) and teammate Zhang Zhanshuo won the men's 1,500 free (14:42.42). The other two Chinese gold medalist were Li Bingjie in the women's 400 free (4:02.71), and the men's 4x100 medley relay (3:27.89).

That time not far off the world record held by the United States (3:26.78).

The non-Chinese winners on Tuesday were Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in the women's 100 free (52.45), and Japan's Yumeki Kojima in the 400 IM (4:07.02).

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See full AP coverage of Asian sports here

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