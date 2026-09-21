Torrential rains brought by Japan typhoon kill two, NHK says

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 9:14 p.m.

 
Rescue workers clear debris while searching for a missing person at a house hit by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Dujuan in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 22, 2026.

Rescue workers clear debris while searching for a missing person at a house hit by a landslide triggered by Typhoon Dujuan in Miura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, September 22, 2026. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

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MIURA, Japan, Sept 22 — Torrential rains brought by a ​powerful typhoon lashing Japan's Pacific coast caused landslides that killed two people with ‌four missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday, while ⁠snapping electricity supply ​to nearly 50,000 homes.

Typhoon ⁠Dujuan is the latest extreme weather ‌event in a ‌year of unusually intense rain, floods and ⁠tropical cyclones that ⁠have hit regions across the globe, from East Asia to North America and Europe.

Mud flowing into a home killed a woman in her 60s in the city of ‌Yokosuka in the Kanto ​region, after landslides in the areas of Kanagawa and Chiba, the broadcaster said.

Rescuers cleared away debris in the city of Miura, also in Kanagawa south of the capital Tokyo, as they searched for a ​missing person at a house hit by ‌a landslide.

A ‌resident ⁠cleared heavy mud from a nearby street after the typhoon moved northeast away from Japan.

Almost 50,000 households are without electricity in the ‌region, Tokyo Electric ​Power Co said in ‌a statement.

(Reporting by ⁠Kyung ​Hoon Kim; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence ​Fernandez)

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