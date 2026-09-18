They're not playing our song! North Korean anthem played at South Korean field hockey match

By Stephen Wade, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 2:12 a.m.

 
In this image made from video, South Korean men's field hockey players react as the North Korean national anthem is played ahead of their game against Bangladesh at the Asian Games in Kakamigahara city, Gifu prefecture, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

In this image made from video, South Korean men's field hockey players react as the North Korean national anthem is played ahead of their game against Bangladesh at the Asian Games in Kakamigahara city, Gifu prefecture, Japan, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. (OCA/SNTV via AP)

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NAGOYA, Japan — South Korean field hockey players were perplexed Friday when the national anthem of North Korea was played — instead of their own — before a men's field hockey match against Bangladesh at the [Asian Games.](<https://Some matches have been played before the official opening to accommodate a crowded schedule with features more than 11,000 athletes, more than the Summer Olympics.>)

South Korean players looked on, unsure of how to respond. Many South Korean players stood at attention, some ran their hands through their hair, and some left their right hand over their heart as the music played.

Organizers quickly corrected the problem and played the correct anthem.

South Korea won the match 5-0. The Asian Games open officially on Saturday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency called the situation an "awkward mishap."

"Standing with their hands over their hearts in front of the unfurled South Korean flag, the South Korean players could not hide their bewilderment," Yonhap reported.

"Belatedly realizing the mistake, the organizing committee played Bangladesh's national anthem first before playing South Korea's," Yonhap added. "However, pressed for time ahead of the scheduled match start, the referee instructed players to exchange greetings while the South Korean anthem was still playing, forcing South Korean athletes to start the match without being able to sing the anthem."

Some matches at the Asian Games have been played before the official opening to accommodate a crowded schedule which features more than 11,000 athletes, more than the Summer Olympics.

___

See full AP coverage of Asian sports here

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