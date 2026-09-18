KSL Sports Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 3 of college football

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SALT LAKE CITY — So you picked Michigan last week and you're feeling pretty good about yourself? Well, it's only going to get tougher this week.

We kick off Week 3 with a pivotal Big 12 game on Friday night, with Houston traveling a few miles to Lubbock to take on preseason conference favorite Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been lackluster to start the season, but with a conference game on the line do things change?

And then Saturday begins with the Battle of the Brothers when Utah State travels to Salt Lake City to take on a red-hot Utah team looking to build on last week's momentum. BYU closes out the evening with the team's first road trip of the season, with a short flight to Colorado State and a potential jump into the top 10 on the line.

Sandwiched between the two local games is a ranked-on-ranked meeting of ACC foes SMU and Louisville, and then an SEC showdown in Alabama as Florida and Auburn battle it out to remain undefeated on the season.

Have what it takes to go undefeated this week?

Each week, we'll release the KSL Sports staff picks for all to see. Can you do a better job than us?

Head on over to KSL Sports' Pick'em and fill out your weekly ballot before the games start.