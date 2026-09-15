Lionel Messi added to Argentina's roster for Oct. 6 friendly that team says will be farewell match

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BUENOS AIRES — Lionel Messi might have one last dance with Argentina after all.

Despite announcing his international retirement, the 39-year-old Inter Miami star was included Tuesday in Lionel Scaloni's 28-man Argentina squad ahead of three home friendlies.

Messi, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, has yet to confirm whether he will join the team.

"After a conversation with senior national team coach Lionel Scaloni, we decided to invite the best player in the world — our icon, our captain Lionel Messi — so that he can have the farewell he deserves on October 6," said Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association.

Tapia said Messi accepted the invitation for the Oct. 6 game against Benin.

"Furthermore, having received Lionel's acceptance," Tapia said, "we want to invite all the Qatar World Cup champions to join him, along with their families, to witness the 'last tango' of the world's best player."

Earlier, Argentina had announced it would face Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin in its first batch of friendly matches following Messi's retirement from the national team after a 21-year spell.

The country's soccer association said the home match against Bolivia will take place Sept. 30 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba. It marks the Albiceleste's return home following its runner-up finish at the World Cup.

The Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires will host the friendlies against Burkina Faso and Benin on Oct. 3 and Oct. 6, respectively.

Focus also turns to the future of Scaloni, whose contract expires in December. Scaloni had hinted he might step down following the 1–0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final on July 19.

Three Argentina players — Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada — were recently handed bans by FIFA for a scuffle after losing the the World Cup final. Paredes received a 10-match ban.

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here