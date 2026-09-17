You don't have a willpower problem. 4 truths about motivation to get you moving

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SALT LAKE CITY — You meant to go the gym, to clean out that closet, to put away the laundry or make the phone call. But here's the truth: you don't have a willpower problem. Science can help you crack open more motivation.

Dr. Matt Townsend said motivation isn't something you wait to feel. He shared four truths about motivation to get us thinking and moving the right way.

Willpower is a battery you drain every day.

Your habits lead your life.

Feeling motivated doesn't come first. Action does.

Successful people don't do more, they say no more.

Get more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.