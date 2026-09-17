New Salt Lake City housing opens for people leaving homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — A new supportive housing complex is now open in Salt Lake City, providing 67 permanent apartments and on-site services for people coming out of long-term homelessness.

KWB Apartments, at 44 N. 1000 West, is a partnership between First Step House and Housing Connect. The five-story building provides permanent housing for people who have experienced long-term homelessness and live with serious mental health conditions.

Residents have access to mental health care, case management, and recovery support on-site.

"For individuals who are literally homeless who are dealing with serious mental health conditions, this becomes their lifelong housing option with supportive services that are on-site," said Shawn McMillen, the chief executive officer of First Step House.

McMillen said supportive housing can help people remain housed long-term.

"The data is that 90 to 95% of individuals with these types of conditions that entire this type of housing with supportive services remained housed indefinitely," McMillen said.

The $26 million project was funded through public and private funding.

Erik Enriquez, program manager at KWB Apartments, said the goal is to help residents transition from homelessness into a stable home.

"That process of helping people go from a very challenging environment to a very welcoming home has been deeply inspiring, and I think, for the individuals going through that journey with us, is also quite impactful," Enriquez said.

The first residents are moving into the apartments this week.

"Today, we'll be able to invite our first two residents to live here and call it their home," Enriquez said.

KWB Apartments is the first of several supportive housing projects that First Step House plans to open.