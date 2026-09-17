Soccer-Messi scores 100th goal for Inter Miami in Campeones Cup victory

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Sept 17 — Lionel Messi scored his 100th ​goal for Inter Miami as the Major League Soccer side beat ‌Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-0 to win ⁠the Campeones Cup ​at Nu Stadium ⁠in Florida on Wednesday.

Messi, making his ‌115th appearance ‌for Miami, struck 24 minutes into ⁠the annual ⁠match between the MLS Cup holders and Mexico's Campeon de Campeones winners.

Casemiro scored Miami's second goal late on.

"Leo told me he'd make me ‌a champion, so he ​kept his word," Miami coach Cristian Gonzalez said.

Former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward Messi, 39, joined Miami in 2023 and has helped them win four trophies.

Argentina's ​all-time top scorer with 125 ‌goals, Messi ‌announced ⁠his international retirement last month and will take his final bow for the national team in a ‌friendly against Benin on ​October 6.

(Reporting by ‌Chiranjit Ojha ⁠in ​Purulia, India; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Peter ​Rutherford)