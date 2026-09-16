Carrick's woes continue as Man United stunned by Brighton in League Cup

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MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United blew a two-goal lead to crash out of the English League Cup after a 3-2 loss to Brighton on Wednesday.

Boos rang around Old Trafford at the final whistle as United fell to its third defeat of the season, and second in as many games following Sunday's loss to Manchester City.

United led 2-0 after 10 minutes against Brighton through quickfire goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount.

But Brighton launched a stunning comeback with Charalampos Kostoulas pulling one back before halftime while Pascal Gross and Maxim De Cuyper secured victory after the break.

Defeat means United has suffered elimination from the League Cup at the earliest stage for the second season in a row, after being knocked out by fourth-tier Grimsby last year.

It was more bad news for United coach Michael Carrick in what is becoming an increasingly troubled start to the campaign.

United has only won two of six games in all competitions and only once in the Premier League.

After leading a resurgence last season that secured a return to the Champions League, Carrick has not been able to maintain that moment. And jeers from the home fans underlined growing unrest.

Such scenes seemed unthinkable when United raced into an eighth-minute lead through academy graduate Lacey, making his first senior start.

Within two minutes Mount doubled the advantage.

But Brighton refused to buckle and Kostoulas halved the deficit from a tight angle in first-half added time.

Gross showed quick feet to create space in the box and fire past United goalkeeper Karl Darlow in the 65th. Four minutes later Brighton capitalized on sloppy defending as De Cuyper poked home the winner from close range.

Marcus Rashford had the chance to level when running through on goal, but couldn't beat keeper Jason Steele when one on one.

United plays winless Fulham away on Sunday before the first international break of the season.

Aston Villa is still to win in the Premier League this season, but it's a different story in cup competitions.

Victory against Club Brugge in the Champions League last week was followed by a 3-1 win against Coventry in the League Cup with Tammy Abraham scoring twice.

It was newly-promoted Coventry's fifth loss in six games in all.

Charly Alcaraz scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat Wolverhampton.

Fourth-tier Fleetwood also won 1-0 against second-tier side Sheffield United.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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