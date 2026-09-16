The hidden problem that might be driving your hunger, cravings and energy crashes

Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

If you're constantly hungry, battling afternoon energy crashes, craving sweets, or struggling to manage your weight despite trying to eat better, the problem may not simply be willpower. It's likely your metabolism.

Blood sugar, insulin, appetite, cellular energy, and nutrient utilization are constantly working behind the scenes. When those systems aren't functioning optimally, the effects can show up as relentless cravings, hunger soon after meals, stubborn weight, unpredictable energy, and the frustrating feeling that your body is working against you.

Joel Bikman, co-founder of the metabolism-focused nutrition company HLTH Code, says this is precisely why metabolic health deserves far more attention.

"Most people think blood sugar and insulin only matter if you have diabetes. In reality, 88% of adults are metabolically unhealthy. This influences your hunger, energy levels, and how your body responds to food every single day," Bikman says.

The biggest metabolism mistake you likely make

People often talk about boosting metabolism as if it were a single switch. In reality, your metabolism is an interconnected system involving glucose regulation, insulin signaling, appetite hormones, cellular energy production, nutrient status, and more.

That may help explain why so many one-dimensional solutions disappoint. A crash diet, a new workout, or a miracle drug may target one part of the problem while ignoring the rest.

"Metabolism isn't one pathway. It's a network. If you want to support metabolic health, you need to address several important pathways together," Bikman says.

The spike-crash-crave cycle

One of the most important parts of that network is blood sugar regulation. After you eat, especially foods with carbohydrates, blood glucose rises and your body releases insulin to help move glucose into cells for energy or storage as body fat.

When that rise is followed by a sharp drop, most of us experience fatigue, hunger, and powerful cravings that send us looking for another quick source of energy. Over time, that can become a frustrating cycle of eating, spiking, crashing and craving.

Dr. Brian Lenzkes, a board-certified internal medicine physician who focuses on metabolic health and nutrition, says people often underestimate how much physiology can influence eating behavior.

"Hunger and cravings aren't simply a failure of discipline. Your biology matters. When blood sugar, insulin, and appetite signals are constantly being challenged, making good food choices becomes much harder," says Lenzkes.

Photo: we.bond.creations - stock.adobe.com

The most important part of your meal is what happens afterward

People may spend significant time planning, purchasing and preparing what goes on their plate: protein or carbs, low fat or high fat, and how many calories they should eat. But metabolic health is also about what happens after the meal.

Every meal creates a metabolic response. Your body must manage incoming glucose, release hormones, process nutrients, and determine how that energy will be used. That means metabolic health is not only about what you eat, but also about how effectively your body handles what you eat.

Lenzkes says, "Optimized metabolic health means you're getting more from your food, while blunting some of the negative effects of a less-than-perfect diet."

The GLP-1 revolution revealed something important

Prescription GLP-1 drugs have changed the conversation around appetite and weight because they helped demonstrate something many people had never fully appreciated: hunger is strongly influenced by biology.

GLP-1 is a hormone naturally produced by the body that helps regulate appetite, blood sugar and insulin response. But while GLP-1 has become one of the most talked-about pieces of metabolism, it's still only one piece.

"GLP-1 put metabolic biology in the spotlight, but it addresses just a part of the equation. Instead of forcing the system with a powerful drug that may have alarming side effects, we'd rather that people support the body with natural ingredients that have abundant validating research over an extended time," Bikman says.

Why metabolic supplements get complicated fast

If you start researching natural supplements for metabolic health, one product can quickly become a half dozen or more. Berberine, magnesium, chromium, omega-3s, alpha-lipoic acid, water-extracted cinnamon, inositol and more are all commonly discussed. But building a routine around individual products can become expensive, confusing and difficult to maintain.

That's the problem HLTH Code set out to simplify.

12 ingredients. Multiple pathways. 1 daily pack.

HLTH Code's Metabolic Master Pack was designed as a comprehensive daily system rather than another single-ingredient supplement.

Each daily pack combines 12 carefully selected ingredients:

Dihydroberberine

Alpha-lipoic acid

Chromium picolinate

Inositol

Fenugreek

Magnesium glycinate

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Cinsulin cinnamon extract

Apple cider vinegar

EPA/DHA omega-3 fish oil

Black pepper fruit extract

Together, the formula is designed to support several interconnected areas of metabolic health, including healthy blood sugar, insulin response, satiety, cellular energy, nutrient utilization, and overall metabolic function.*

"Instead of people having to research, buy and manage up to a dozen different supplements, Metabolic Master Pack brings powerful, complementary ingredients together in one convenient and affordable daily system," Bikman says.

Photo: HLTH Code

What's in the bottle isn't the whole story

Supplement shoppers often overlook the form of an ingredient and why it matters. Metabolic Master Pack uses dihydroberberine, which a study shows is up to five times more bioavailable than conventional berberine. Plus, it offers preferred sources of magnesium (glycinate), vitamin K (K2), and black pepper fruit extract which supports optimal absorption and utilization.

"You could spend $200 or more with stand-alone ingredients and not be sure of the quality or appropriate quantities. We took out the guesswork by selecting high-quality forms of ingredients that work together," says Bikman.

Metabolic Master Pack is manufactured in the United States at a cGMP facility registered with the FDA and undergoes quality testing.

Consumers only have to take Metabolic Master Pack once daily with a full glass of water, ideally 15-30 minutes before the largest meal of the day, or as directed by a healthcare provider.

Supporting the fundamentals

Metabolic Master Pack isn't intended to replace healthy habits. Nutrition, exercise, sleep, and maintaining muscle still matter enormously, but that doesn't mean nutritional support cannot play a useful role alongside them.

"Carefully selected nutrients can complement those fundamentals as part of a more robust metabolic-health strategy," Lenzkes says.

The surprisingly powerful advantage: Simplicity

One of the biggest challenges in health is not knowing what to do, but to do it consistently. Too many rules, too many bottles, and too many daily decisions can make even a well-designed routine difficult to maintain.

Metabolic Master Pack turns a potentially complicated supplement regimen into one simple daily habit.

"The most sophisticated health routine in the world is useless if you won't follow it. Simplicity creates consistency, and consistency is what matters," Lenzkes says.

The synergistic solution

For decades, weight and metabolic health have often been reduced to overly simple advice: eat less, exercise more, count calories or find the right supplement. But metabolism by itself isn't simple.

Blood sugar, insulin, hunger, cellular energy, nutrient status, and lifestyle are all interconnected. That means a more complete strategy may make more sense than chasing one metabolic "hack" after another.

"The goal isn't to find one metabolic shortcut. It's to create an environment where the body has the best opportunity to function the way it was designed to," Lenzkes says.

For people looking to add potent nutritional support to that strategy, Lenzkes says Metabolic Master Pack offers something uncommon in the supplement aisle: a powerful, multi-pathway approach simplified into one daily routine.

For more information about Metabolic Master Pack, visit getHLTH.com/metabolic and use the discount code METABOLIC for exclusive savings on your first order.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The opinions and conclusions expressed in this article are the sponsor's own and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com. This Site Does Not Provide Medical Advice. Any content on this Site, such as text, graphics, images, information obtained from, or contained on this Site are for informational purposes only. The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this site! The owner and operator of this site do not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, products, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on the site. Reliance on any information provided by the Operator, including their employees, contractors or others appearing on the Site at the invitation of the Operator, or other visitors to the Site is solely at your own risk. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or 911 immediately.