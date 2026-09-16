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Sept 16 — At least 60 people ​were killed in a gold mine collapse on Sunday in ‌a remote area north of the ⁠town of al-Nuhud ​in Sudan's ⁠West Kordofan, three local sources ‌told Reuters ‌on Wednesday.

Sudan is one of ⁠Africa's largest ⁠gold producers, but the vast majority of its gold is produced through dangerous artisan mining techniques and later smuggled out ‌of the ​country.

The local sources said the high death toll at the remote site was due to the lack of safety procedures or rescue equipment at the ​makeshift wells. West Kordofan ‌is under ‌the ⁠control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, for whom gold mining is a key source ‌of revenue.

(Reporting by ​Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing ‌by Tala ⁠Ramadan; ​Editing by Louise Heavens and Hugh ​Lawson)