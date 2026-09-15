Five killed in Hanoi house fire, police say

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HANOI, Sept 16 — Five people ​were killed in a fire in a four-storey house ‌in a densely populated residential ⁠area of ​Hanoi early ⁠on Wednesday, police ‌said.

The fire ‌was brought under control at ⁠about ⁠2:30 a.m. (1930 GMT Tuesday) and fully extinguished 15 minutes later, Hanoi police said on their ‌official Facebook ​account.

The house, located in a narrow alley off Van Cao Street in the centre of Hanoi, had four floors, ​each covering about ‌60 ‌square metres. ⁠Four people had managed to escape by the time firefighters arrived, ‌the police said.

Police ​are investigating ‌the ⁠cause ​of the fire.

(Reporting by Phuong ​Nguyen)