NBC News helicopter crashes in Los Angeles, killing three

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Sept 15 — An NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crashed in the Chatsworth ​area of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, killing three people and injuring a fourth, NBC said during a live broadcast.

NBC ‌Los Angeles anchors on air identified the aircraft as their NewsChopper 4 helicopter.

"We've been ⁠telling you that we've been piecing ​it together here. We knew ⁠it was a news chopper. We knew we'd lost contact with ‌our people out ‌there, and we've just received the confirmation that, in fact, ⁠NewsChopper 4 went down just before ⁠7 o'clock tonight in Chatsworth," NBC anchor Colleen Williams said.

Four patients were assessed at the scene, with three pronounced dead and one transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles fire department.

The NBC anchors did not say ‌how many people had been on board ​the network's helicopter.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, the fire department said.

The helicopter crash occurred after a vehicle collision in the area involving a Los Angeles Metro bus and a passenger vehicle earlier on Tuesday that killed at least two people.

According to several media reports several TV news ​helicopters were in the area reporting on the bus collision, when the ‌NBC helicopter crashed.

Los ‌Angeles ⁠Mayor Karen Bass said she was "devastated" by the loss of life in the helicopter crash and the bus collision in Chatsworth, thanking emergency responders for their swift response.

NBC, owned by Comcast, and the Los Angeles ‌Fire Department did not ​immediately respond to emailed requests for ‌further details.

(Reporting by Bipasha ⁠Dey, Rishabh Jaiswal, ​and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Jamie Freed and ​Sonali Paul)