Helicopter crashes in Los Angeles, killing at least one person

By Karina Tsui, CNN | Updated - Sept. 15, 2026 at 9:03 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 8:44 p.m.

 

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A helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings in a Los Angeles suburb on Tuesday night, killing at least one person, according to officials.

The crash occurred in Chatsworth, about 25 miles from downtown Los Angeles, near where emergency officials were responding to a deadly bus collision in the area.

One person on the ground has died, LA Fire Department Captain Branden Silverman told reporters on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown and authorities have not said how many people were in the helicopter.

"The helicopter itself, it's pretty well destroyed, so we are going to have to go through the rubble and see how many victims there were on board as well as identify the helicopter," Silverman said.

The aircraft was a news station helicopter, according to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS.

The crash caused a fire as it appeared to land near several vehicles and two large cargo containers, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. Videos from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the site of the crash.

CNN has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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