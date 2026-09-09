Overmars resigns as Royal Antwerp sports director due to health issues

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ANTWERP, Belgium — Soccer great Marc Overmars is stepping down as Royal Antwerp's sports director due to health issues.

Overmars, who joined the Belgian club in 2022, explained his decision in a letter to supporters published on Wednesday as he mentioned "all the fatigue that has built up over the years and the enormous amount of stress."

The former Netherlands, Arsenal, Barcelona and Ajax winger recovered from a mild stroke in December 2022.

"You all know that my health has not been optimal," he wrote. "But now I feel very clearly that I can no longer cope with this hectic, stressful professional life."

Overmars previously spent nearly a decade as director of football at Ajax, the Dutch club where he began his playing career but resigned after he was found to have sent inappropriate messages to several female colleagues. He apologized for his behavior.

"My energy is now completely depleted. If I do not listen to my body now, my doctors say there is a very high risk of things ending badly," Overmars said. "So I have to make a drastic decision and completely stop my professional activities for the time being."

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer