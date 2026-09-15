Human remains found in Grand Canyon weeks after deadly flooding

By Chris Boyette, CNN | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 12:56 p.m.

 
The Colorado River is seen at Grand Canyon National Park on September 1, 2026.

The Colorado River is seen at Grand Canyon National Park on September 1, 2026. (Ian Maule/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Human remains were discovered Monday near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The remains have been recovered and sent to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, NPS said in a news release. The medical examiner's office told CNN it is "working closely" with the park service.

No additional information about the remains was available, according to NPS.

The remains were found near Crystal Rapid, about 10 miles downstream from Phantom Ranch, one of the areas devastated by the August 29 deadly flash flood that washed out footbridges and campgrounds. Two people were killed in the flooding and a third hiker, Timothy Allen Smith, 53, is still missing.

Smith's wife, Carrie Smith said Tuesday in a Facebook post that she was aware remains had been found at the Grand Canyon, and asked people "to be considerate of those handling the situation."

"We ask that you continue to pray alongside us!" she wrote.

Most recent U.S. stories

Chris Boyette
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  