Human remains found in Grand Canyon weeks after deadly flooding

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Human remains were discovered Monday near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The remains have been recovered and sent to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, NPS said in a news release. The medical examiner's office told CNN it is "working closely" with the park service.

No additional information about the remains was available, according to NPS.

The remains were found near Crystal Rapid, about 10 miles downstream from Phantom Ranch, one of the areas devastated by the August 29 deadly flash flood that washed out footbridges and campgrounds. Two people were killed in the flooding and a third hiker, Timothy Allen Smith, 53, is still missing.

Smith's wife, Carrie Smith said Tuesday in a Facebook post that she was aware remains had been found at the Grand Canyon, and asked people "to be considerate of those handling the situation."

"We ask that you continue to pray alongside us!" she wrote.