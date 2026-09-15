7 simple habits that will add good years onto your life, backed by longevity experts

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's being called "the sweet spot." Those mid-life years between 40 and 60 years old are a key time to set yourself up for a longer, healthier life, according to new research.
KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt shared seven simple habits that will add on years of good life, backed by longevity experts.
Interval Training
Strength Training
Take the Stairs
Eat Fermented Foods
Run an Errand with a Friend
Go to Bed at the Same Time
Get the Shingles Vaccine
Find more advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.
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