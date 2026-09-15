7 simple habits that will add good years onto your life, backed by longevity experts

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's being called "the sweet spot." Those mid-life years between 40 and 60 years old are a key time to set yourself up for a longer, healthier life, according to new research.

KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt shared seven simple habits that will add on years of good life, backed by longevity experts.

Interval Training

Strength Training

Take the Stairs

Eat Fermented Foods

Run an Errand with a Friend

Go to Bed at the Same Time

Get the Shingles Vaccine

Find more advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.