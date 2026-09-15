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Odyssey Dance's Thriller is back, and bigger than ever this year

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
Odyssey Dance Theatre's Halloween production has become a tradition across the state, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

Odyssey Dance Theatre's Halloween production has become a tradition across the state, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

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SALT LAKE CITY — For a lot of Utah families, this time of year means one thing: Thriller is back! Odyssey Dance Theatre's Halloween production has become a tradition across the state, and this year, it's bigger than ever.

Derryl Yeager, founder and artistic director of Odyssey Dance Theatre, shared what has made this show such a lasting Utah tradition.

Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller

  • Ellen Eccles Theatre, Logan - September 18-19
  • Kenley Ampitheatre, Layton - September 21-22
  • Peery's Egyptian Theater, Ogden - September 25-26
  • Egyptian Theatre, Park City - September 30-October 6
  • The Grand Theatre, SLC - October 9-24

For more information, visit odysseydance.com.

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Lauren Tippetts

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