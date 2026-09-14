Drone Warfare: THURSDAY AT 10PM

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesMillcreek man faces more than 30 felony charges for allegedly shooting at police Fatal crash causing heavy delays near HeberPrince Harry's children changing schools after 2 days over security concernsMore stories you may be interested in Millcreek man faces more than 30 felony charges for allegedly shooting at police 'I will never stop being sorry': Cache County couple sentenced to prison for toddler death Have You Seen This? Ohio man climbs high up trees, rescues cats