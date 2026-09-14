Pete Alonso returns to Citi Field with O's; 'appreciative' of both clubs

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Sep 15 (Field Level Media) - New York Mets fans showed their love for Pete Alonso on Monday before and during the slugger's first game at Citi Field as a ​member of the visiting team.

The Baltimore first baseman went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Orioles won 2-1, but the night was all about Alonso.

The Mets' all-time home run king was cheered throughout the pregame. A video compilation before the first pitch and then Alonso's first ‌appearance in the batter's box drew loud ovations.

"It's much appreciated," Alonso said of the crowd's response. "I think it provided a lot of energy to the game, and I thought it was a really ⁠good environment for us to play in tonight."

Ahead of the game, Alonso ​said all the right things about his time with the Mets, both ⁠praising his current club and expressing his thanks to his old organization.

"I spent a lot of time here, lived a lot of life," Alonso said, "and again, ‌it's obviously exciting because of all that ‌time coming up in the Mets organization and still knowing a ton of people over on the other side. The coaches, ⁠players, cooks, training staff, you name it ... Still saying hello to all those familiar faces. It's ⁠really good to see all the people over there."

Alonso, 31, hit 264 home runs in his seven seasons with the Mets, but his time with the franchise did not end on the most amicable terms.

He reportedly turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension during the 2023 season and declined his qualifying offer when he became a free agent in 2024. Alonso agreed to a two-year deal with an opt-out after the 2025 season.

Alonso opted out of his contract to return to the free agent market last winter and signed a five-year, $155 million contract with Baltimore. Mets owner ‌Steve Cohen, who has built a reputation as a big spender, drew criticism from fans for not being ​more aggressive in trying to retain Alonso.

"For me going through the free agent process," Alonso said Monday, "Baltimore started the dialogue super, super early, and really I didn't want to mess up a good thing because this organization has shown a lot of promise, we have a lot of young talent."

As for the Mets, he said, "I respect their decision and for me, like the guys running the team, it's their prerogative to do their best, do whatever they can, whatever they think is best."

Baltimore's push for the slugger is paying off. Alonso, who played all 162 games in each of the last two seasons, has appeared in all 151 so far this season. He is batting .268 with 35 home runs and an American ​League-high 100 RBIs.

And while the Orioles are 73-78, in last place in the AL East and on the periphery of the wild-card chase, the Mets were eliminated from the National League ‌postseason race with ‌the Monday defeat.

"When the schedule came ⁠out, it's one of those days where I knew it was coming, but we've been playing a lot of important ball down the stretch," Alonso said. "I knew it was coming, but it definitely came quicker than expected."

When Alonso took batting practice at Citi Field, he was greeted by fans chanting his name. He also had a brief interaction with Cohen on the field.

"For me, I'm so stoked to be an Oriole and be a part of this organization," Alonso said. "I'm ‌happy, family's happy, teammates are incredible, staff ​is incredible. I feel very, very fortunate to be here, and I also feel very ‌fortunate to play all the years I ⁠have with the Mets.

"Two things can ​be true at the same time. I'm very happy and appreciative of my time that I spent as a Met, and I'm beyond grateful and appreciative for the ​Baltimore Orioles."

(--Field Level Media)