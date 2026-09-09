Astros' Jose Altuve doubles in 3rd inning vs. Phillies for 2,500th career hit

By Anthony Sanfilippo, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 5:48 p.m.

 
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez for his 2,500th career hit during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Philadelphia.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez for his 2,500th career hit during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIA — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve doubled in the third inning against Philadelphia on Wednesday night for his 2,500th career hit.

The 36-year-old Altuve reached the milestone with a hit to center field against Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez, becoming the second player in franchise history to reach 2,500 hits. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio is Houston's all-time leader with 3,060 hits.

Altuve was hitless in Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies. He had moved to within one of the mark with a three-hit game against Arizona on Sunday.

Altuve, whose career began in 2011, is a three-time batting champ (2014, 2016, 2017) and was the American League MVP in 2017. He has won two World Series titles with the Astros.

Altuve and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only active players to have 2,500 career hits. Freeman reached the mark earlier this season.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Anthony Sanfilippo

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  