Over 20K customers without power in Park City, surrounding areas

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Sept. 14, 2026 at 5:04 p.m.

 
Over 20,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Summit County were without power Monday afternoon.

Over 20,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Summit County were without power Monday afternoon. (Derek Peterson, KSL)

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PARK CITY — Over 20,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers throughout Summit County were without power Monday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power posted on X that the outage is affecting 20,062 customers in Park City "and surrounding areas."

As of Monday around 5 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power estimated power would return to those customers around 1 a.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Customers can text "STAT" to 759677 for updates from Rocky Mountain Power. Updates can also be found here.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
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