Over 20K customers without power in Park City, surrounding areas

PARK CITY — Over 20,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers throughout Summit County were without power Monday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power posted on X that the outage is affecting 20,062 customers in Park City "and surrounding areas."

As of Monday around 5 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power estimated power would return to those customers around 1 a.m.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

Customers can text "STAT" to 759677 for updates from Rocky Mountain Power. Updates can also be found here.

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