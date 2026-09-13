Brighton beats Coventry 5-0 in the Premier League before Man United vs. Man City

By James Robson, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 13, 2026 at 9:39 a.m.

 
Brighton and Hove Albion's Malick Yalcouye, left, celebrates with Pascal Gross after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Malick Yalcouye, left, celebrates with Pascal Gross after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Coventry City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Coventry, England, Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

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MANCHESTER, England — Coventry's nightmare start to the season continued with a 5-0 home loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

After running away at the top of the Championship last season it has been a rude awakening for Frank Lampard's team since its return to England's top flight.

Four straight defeats leaves Coventry rooted to the foot of the standings without a goal and a goal difference of minus 10.

Brighton led 1-0 at halftime through Charalampos Kostoulas before going on a scoring spree after the break with goals from Malick Yalcouye, Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk and Yasin Ayari.

Manchester United hosted Manchester City at Old Trafford later Sunday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP's full soccer coverage here

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