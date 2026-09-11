D-backs' hard-throwing Justin Martinez records immaculate inning vs. the Rangers

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 11, 2026 at 9:53 p.m.

 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez, left, and Dennis Santana celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez, left, and Dennis Santana celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks hard-throwing reliever Justin Martinez had an immaculate inning in the sixth against the Texas Rangers, striking out three straight batters on nine pitches.

The 25-year-old Martinez made quick work of Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and Jake Burger with one foul ball, three called strikes and five swinging strikes. His fastball topped out at 102.6 mph.

Martinez missed much of the last two seasons because of Tommy John surgery and recently returned from the injured list. He hasn't given up a earned run over eight outings this year.

The immaculate inning was fifth in Arizona's history dating to 1998. Michael Soroka last accomplished the feat for the D-backs earlier this season on March 30.

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